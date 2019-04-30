Top 5 smartphones to launch in May! Here's what to expect from OnePlus 7, Google Pixel, Galaxy M40, MiA3, Honor 20

April saw the launch of several sub-Rs 20,000 devices like Redmi Note 7 series and Realme 3 Pro. May is expected to be as busy, if not more, with some bigger launches like OnePlus 7 series and Google's budget Pixel 3 devices. Take a look at the top smartphones launching in May in India.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro: OnePlus has successfully carved a niche for itself and has established a reputation of delighting its customers by offering top-of-the-line features at an affordable price. OnePlus 7 will launch on May 14 and will reportedly come with a 6.4-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The onePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 6.64-inch Super Optic AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage and a triple rear camera setup that will include 48-MP primary sensors. Unlike OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro will have a pop-up selfie camera module. Both the OnePlus 7 smartphones will launch in India at an event in Bangalore.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL: Google is all set to make its new mid-range budget Pixel devices official. The devices will not only be cheaper (mid-range) but will offer extraordinary camera capabilities that Pixel phones are known for. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will also share the design language with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, the Pixel 3a will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, while the Pixel 3a XL will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. Both are expected to offer 4GB of RAM. The launch of both the budget Pixel devices is expected on May 7.

Honor 20 & Honor 20 Pro: Huawei's sub-brand Honor will launch its flagship device on May 21 to take on OnePlus 7 series phones. Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with a quad camera setup on the rear, whereas Honor 20 might settle with triple cameras. Under the hood, the Honor 20 Pro will have a 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with Mali-G76 GPU and dual NPU.

Xiaomi MiA3: Xiaomi MiA1 & MiA2 were hugely popular among tech enthusiasts who want pure Android experience on their phones. MiA3 will be running a Snapdragon 700-series SoC and is expected to be a copy of Mi9X running on Android One. The smartphone may come with in-displa fingerprint scanner and triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Samsung Galaxy M series phones have turned into sleeper hits and the South Korean phone major is expected to launch Galaxy M40 on May 13, 2019. Samsung has already launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 in India. The Galaxy M40 is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup and sport a Super AMOLED display.

Edited By: Udit Verma

