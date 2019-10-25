Vivo iQoo Neo 855 launched with Snapdragon 855 SoC; check out price, features, camera

Vivo has introduced its iQoo Neo 855 in China. The device is the latest offering under gaming-focussed iQoo series by the company. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset and supports 33W fast charging. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 is already available for pre-order, whereas deliveries and open sale will begin from November 1.

Camera

The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 has a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with dual-pixel tech, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens as well. The Vivo iQoo Neo's front camera has a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and dual-pixel technology and AI beautification features.

Performance

The new Vivo iQoo Neo 855 runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The smartphone has a 6.38-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display (1080x2340 pixels) with aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone also has a in-display fingerprint sensor and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The new Vivo iQoo Neo 855 is powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. Memory wise, Vivo iQoo Neo 855 comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, coupled with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack. The Neo 855 gets connectivity features like -- Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and 4G VoLTE.

Price and availability

The 6GB/64GB variant for Vivo iQoo Neo 855 is available at CNY 1,998 (Rs 20,000), the 6GB/128GB variant at CNY 2,298 (Rs 23,000), and 8GB/128GB variant at CNY 2,498 (Rs 25,000). The top-spec 8GB/256GB variant has been priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 27,000). The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 has been made available in three colour options -- Blue, Black, and White.

