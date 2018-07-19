Vivo launches NEX in India, to sell via Amazon; price, launch offers, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo NEX in India, a one of a kind device that seems to have evolved through the notch-phase. Vivo comes with an all-new design language that uses a pop-up front facing the camera to provide a screen that's almost bezel-less. The device has been launched at a price of Rs 44,990 and comes with a single variant. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India from July 21.

Amazon is giving out various launch offers with the Vivo NEX. The buyer will be eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 with the NEX. There's a no-cost EMI up to 12 months available on the purchase of NEX. HDFC credit and debit cardholders can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000. Jio will be offering a cashback of Rs 1,950 with premium security subscription. To make it a more appealing purchase, Vivo NEX will be offered with an assured buyback of Rs 22,495 and a one-time free screen replacement.

Features:

The phone comes with a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD+ (1080x2316) resolution and a unique 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Vivo NEX comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. In India, the company has launched a single variant of the device with 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a dual lens setup. The primary sensor is a 12megapixel sensor and the second module is a 5megapixel sensor.

The highlight of the phone is the selfie camera. The module pops up from the top of the phone in one second every time the user switches to the front-facing camera. According to Vivo, the motorized camera is tested for durability. It houses an 8megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the NEX features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and Dual 4G VoLTE. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Fun-touch OS 4.0.