Xiaomi launches 40-inch Mi TV 4A: All you need to know

Xiaomi has launched another variant of Mi TV 4A in China, just one day before it launches a new series in India. Currently, this new TV is limited to China. However, the launch could mean something for Indian Mi fans as well. The company is on a launch spree when it comes to smartphones. With the introduction of Mi TV 4, it is showing the same kind of commitment for TVs.

The new TV could be one of the few products that are expected to launch on March 7 in India. The company has been promoting the launch event using various tags like #SwitchToSmart, #SwitchToStyle and more recently, #SwitchToAmazingSound.

Earlier, many predicted that the company will be launching the Mi TV 4A series in the Indian market. However, the company's official website accidentally went live with the purchase page of the Mi TV 4C. The accidental leak also revealed the price of the 43-inch version that will be available in India.

The 43-inch Mi TV 4C was priced at Rs 27,999 which is expected to feature a FullHD display panel, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The specifications are expected to set them apart from the current TVs placed in the same price range.

Xiaomi's new Mi TV 4A 40-inch comes with a contrast ratio of 5000:1, 8ms dynamic response and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For connectivity the TV comes with 2HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 AV port, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n. The TV comes with two modest 8W speakers that support Dolby and DTS enhancements. The TV will also come with voice control for added ease of use.

The 40-inch Mi TV 4A comes with a 64-bit 1.5GHz Amlogic L962-H8X processor paired with 750MHz Mali 450 GPU with 1GB RAM. The TV comes with 8GB of internal storage. The TV is priced at 1,699 yuan (roughly Rs 17,500).

So far, there are no reports of the TV being launched in India. However, Xiaomi might launch more than just one TV as they are claiming to launch a new series. The launch event can be streamed live from the company's official website at 3pm on March 7. On the same day, Xiaomi is also conducting the sale of the new Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.