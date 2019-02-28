Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro at aggressive price points

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has announced the launch of the new Redmi 7 series for the Indian market. Adopting a new design, the new series embodies Aura Design, making them ergonomic, sleek and premium. They are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with 0.8mm ultra-thick glass at the front and the rear. The devices are splash-proof with P2i hydrophobic coating and will feature improved audio quality. Priced aggressively starting Rs 9,999 (Redmi Note 7) and Rs 13,999 (Redmi Note 7 Pro), the former will be available in onyx black, sapphire blue and ruby red starting March 6, whereas the latter will be available starting March 13 in space black, nebula red and Neptune blue; across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home.

Manu Jain, MD, Xiaomi India and VP, Xiaomi, said, "The Redmi Note 7 series is a remarkable addition to our Redmi Note line, bringing our core philosophy to life - innovation for everyone. Redmi Note 7 Pro features a powerful 48MP camera, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 while offering a stunning Aura Design. And Redmi Note 7 similarly offers an array of great features. With such incredible offerings, Redmi Note 7 series is the perfect package for our Mi Fans and consumers who look forward to enjoying innovative products with best specs of great quality at a truly honest price."

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 'Dot Notch' 6.3-inch FDH+ display 2340x1080p resolution with tiny bezels. The 15:5:9 display comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Running Android Pie, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The dual camera setup at the rear includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The dual-SIM device packs in a 4000mAh battery, Type-C charging port and supports Quick Charge 4. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The former has been priced aggressively at Rs 13,999 and the latter at Rs 16,999.

The Redmi Note 7 borrows a lot of features from the Note 7 Pro. Even this one boasts a 'Dot Notch' 6.3-inch FDH+ display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4000 mAh battery, Type-C port along with support for Quick Charge 4. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, the phone will be available in two options - one with 3GB of RAM and another with 4GB of RAM. The rear camera setup includes 12-megapixel along with 2-megapixel AI camera and there is a 13-megapixel AI selfie camera. The Redmi 7 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

There is no denying that over the last few years, Chinese smartphone player Xiaomi has not just disrupted but has emerged as the undisputed king in under Rs 15,000 price category. Players such as Honor, Asus, RealMe, and now Samsung with its M-series have been trying to give tough competition to Xiaomi. But with the launch of the new Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi is once again a step ahead of the competition.