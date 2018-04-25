Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) launched in China with Redmi Note 5 Pro-like dual camera: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 6X at Wuhan University in China today. The phone has been listed on the Xiaomi's Chinese website, and is expected to arrive on Indian shores later this year with the Mi A2 moniker. While the Mi 6X runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with MIUI on top, the Mi A2 is expected to come with stock Android when it launches in India. The Xiaomi Mi 6X is also the second phone from the company to feature its AI voice assistant Xiao AI.

While The Xiaomi Mi 6X borrows some design elements from the Redmi Note 5 Pro, namely the front facia and the dual camera set up at the back. Up front, the Mi 6X features a tall 18:9 screen with rounded edges and a vertically placed dual camera setup with the LED flash nestled between the two lenses, reminiscent of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Meanwhile, the antenna lines from Mi 5X/Mi A1 have been retained in the new smartphone.

Xiaomi launched three variants of Mi 6X with different RAM and storage options. The base variant features 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for a price of 1,599 yuan (around Rs 16,900). The 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant has been priced at 1,700 yuan (around Rs 19,000). There is a higher variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a price tag of 1,999 yuan (around Rs 21,000). The Xiaomi Mi 6X will be available in five colour variants - black, blue, red, gold and rose gold. The Xiaomi Mi 6X will go on sale starting from April 27.

Specifications

The display on Xiaomi Mi 6X is a 5.99-inch panel with FullHD+ resolution (2160x1080 pixels). With an aspect ratio of 18:9, the screen has thin bezels on the sides. The screen has a pixel density of 403 ppi and comes with colour temperature adjustment.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 6X runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and the rest four at 1.8GHz. As mentioned earlier, this has been coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage options.

The dual camera setup at the back features a 12megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor and a 20megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor. Both snappers have f/1.75 aperture for better low light imaging. The rear dual camera setup comes with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera is a 20megapixel IMX376 sensor with soft LED flash and fixed focal length. The selfie camera uses AI to click bokeh images.

Both the front and back cameras of Xiaomi Mi 6X come with AI Scene Recognition, which the company claims will deliver better colour in images. It can recognise up to 206 scenes, subdivided into 25 labels. Other AI capabilities include AI Business Card Recognition, AI Smart Translation and AI Smart Currency Conversion. The smartphone also has Face Unlock, along with the fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

The battery on Xiaomi Mi 6X is a 3,010 mAh unit with QuickCharge 3.0 that delivers 50 per cent battery with 30 minutes of charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, USB Type-C, and Miracast. There is no 3.5mm audio jack, though.