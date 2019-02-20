Xiaomi Mi 9 set to launch today; check out expected price, features

Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi 9 smartphone along with the Mi 9 SE and a Mi 9 Explorer Edition today in Bejing, China, at 11:30 am (IST). Samsung will also unveil its Galaxy S10 Series on February 20 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco, US. The global launch of Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected on February 24 at Mobile World Congress 2019. The Chinese phone major has already sent out media invites for the event.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. It is expected to have full-HD+ resolution along with a 103.8 per cent NTSC super wide colour gamut and 600 nits of brightness. Xiaomi Mi 9 will have 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio, which is higher than the 83.66 screen to body ratio of the Xiaomi Mi 8. According to Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun, the phone will also come with a highlight mode, game mode and an eye protection mode. The phone will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

Xiaomi's Mi 9 flagship will be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xiaomi's global spokesperson Donovan Sung has also teased the availability of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9. As far as the optics is concerned, Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with a 48-MP primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. On the front, Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 24-MP Sony IMX576 sensor. The triple camera setup can also be seen in the Mi 9 promo image. Although rest of the phone is covered, the camera setup can be easily seen.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is also tipped to come equipped with 32W fast charging for the 3,500mAh battery, but there is no word on wireless charging yet. This upcoming Xiaomi flagship will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with MIUI 10 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, White, and Gold colours.

Xiaomi Mi 9 will come in three storage options - 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Yuan 3,300 (approximately Rs 34,891), 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Yuan 3,500 (approximately Rs 37,005) and 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage priced at Yuan 3,700 (approximately Rs 39,120). The Mi 9 launch event will be livestreamed by the company on its official China website.

Edited By: Udit Verma

