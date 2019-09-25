Redmi 8A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 6,499

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone in its Redmi A-series called Redmi 8A. The successor to Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A is an affordable phone and is available in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

Redmi 8A comes with an HD+ display screen and single 12MP rear camera at the back. Earlier, Redmi India had announced the launch date of Redmi 8A via a tweet posted on its official handle. Redmi 8A has thin bezels, fast charging support and a waterdrop notch. The phone will go on sale in India starting from 11:59 am on September 29 via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 8A price

Just like the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A will be another entry-level smartphone. It will join the likes of Redmi Go in the affordable category and follow the pricing strategy of Redi 7A. Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 6,499 for the base storage model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 6,999. Redmi 8A will be available in three colour options - Red, Blue, and Black. It sports an Aura design.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi 8A is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The Redmi 8A features 2GB RAM with 32GB storage on the base variant, and the higher variant has 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. Redmi 8A also has wireless FM radio and is backed 5,000mAh battery that the company claims will offer up to five days of usage. The phone sports a USB Type-C charging port and supports 18W fast charging

Redmi 8A cameras

For optics, the smartphone comes with a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, while the selfie camera on the front is 8MP.

