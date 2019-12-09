Vivo V17 launched in India; check out price, specifications, features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its latest V-series smartphone, Vivo V17, in India on December 9. The new Vivo V17 has an L-shaped quad-camera module at the back and a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Display: Vivo V17 sports a 6.44-inch full-screen E3 Super AMOLED display. It is a Capacitive multi-touch panel with Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device has a hole-punch camera on its top-right corner of the display.

Performance: The new Vivo V17 operates on Android 9 with FuntouchOS 9.2 on top. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The device features a 4500mAh battery with the 9V/2A fast charge support.

Camera: Vivo V17's rear camera module features four different camera lenses - a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The camera setup on Vivo V17 offers several scene modes like super night selfie, portrait light effects, AR stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, AI HDR, Burst, gender detection, Ultra Stable Video, Super EIS for videos, Super wide-angle for both photos and videos, super macro, portrait framing, Slo-Mo recording, Pro mode, Panorama, AI Scene Recognition, etc.

Connectivity: The connectivity options in the new Vivo V17 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, Beidou, Galileo and GLONASS. The new Vivo smartphone also has a dual SIM support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Price: The new Vivo V17 has been priced at Rs 27,990. The smartphone will be shipped from December 17. The device also gets Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 12,000. Additionally, Vivo is also offering a 17 per cent discount for pre-booking on its official website shop.vivo.com/in.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

