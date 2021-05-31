Looking for a good 5G phone? Check out Realme X7 Max 5G, its India prices, specifications, features

Highlights The all-new Realme X7 Max 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Realme has included HDR support on the display and Dolby Atmos for sound.

Realme X7 Max 5G uses a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Realme has launched the new X7 Max 5G smartphone in India. Much like its siblings, the X7 and the X7 Pro, the X7 Max 5G focuses on 5G, but everything is of a maximum quality here, at least for the price. Even though 5G is not available to use commercially, the X7 Max 5G will ensure it stays with its customers for at least two years. Realme has gone for a Super AMOLED display on the X7 Max 5G and it supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, which means things like scrolling, swiping, and animations on the screen look super smooth.

I just reviewed the Realme X7 Max 5G. It is a nice phone that gets everything right. You get an impressive display, a snappy processor that does not get tired over long usage even when playing heavy games, a battery that lasts for nearly a day, and a 64-megapixel triple camera system that clicks mostly pleasing photos. The Realme X7 Max 5G also gets the design right: it will find takers in both, who go for matte designs and those who like the glossy ones. I think, for Rs 26,999, the Realme X7 Max 5G is a pretty nice phone to buy.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

Display: The Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the Realme X7 Max 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

RAM: You get 8GB and 12GB of RAM options.

Storage: You can either go for the 128GB memory variant or the one with 256GB. You cannot use a microSD card on this phone.

Rear Cameras: Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back.

Front Camera: There is a 16-megapixel in-display camera on the phone.

Battery: Keeping the lights on the Realme X7 Max 5G is a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Operating System: You get Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme X7 Max 5G features

The new Realme X7 Max 5G comes with support for 5G on both SIM cards and they will work with the bandwidth that India is supposed to get in the future. The display supports HDR on YouTube but Netflix is yet to support that on the phone. The 120Hz refresh rate makes interacting with the UI look super smooth. The phone also has a Power Saving Mode for the display that shows undersaturated colours to save battery. The cameras on the phone support Nightscape mode, Chroma Boost, and AI Beauty filters. Realme X7 Max 5G also supports Dolby Atmos on its stereo speakers for a loud sound.

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India

There are two configurations for the Realme X7 Max 5G. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 26,999 while the other one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone comes in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colours, but only the first two will be available from June 4 on Flipkart and the Realme online store. Realme said that the third one will be available later.