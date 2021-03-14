Micromax IN 1 specifications leaked ahead of March 19 launch

Highlights
The Indian smartphone manufacturing giant, Micromax, marked its return to the smartphone business last November with the launch of the IN Note 1 and IN 1B. On March 19, it plans to add another model that will launch as the Micromax In 1. According to a leak by XDA Developers Senior Writer Tushar Mehta the smartphone will have an Helio G80 processor and a 5000mAh battery capacity.
EXCLUSIVE: Micromax IN1 Specs: Tushar Mehta (@thetymonbay) March 13, 2021
MediaTek Helio G80
6.67-inch FHD+ punch hole display
up to 6GB RAM
up to 128GB ROM
5000mAh battery, 18W charging
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (no ultrawide)
8MP selfie camera
Rear fingerprint scanner#IN1#MicromaxIn1https://t.co/I1xkbQ7MzQ
The budget smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood, He further revealed that the phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery. It is unlikely to have fast charging support. The device will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We can expect the company to launch a 4GB RAM variant as well.
In terms of camera, the upcoming smartphone will sport a rear triple-camera setup. The main camera will have a 48 MP lens and will be supported by a pair of 2 MP sensors. It will also have an 8 MP front camera. From the leaks what we can infer is that the company wants IN 1 to be a mix of IN 1b and IN Note 1 handsets.
All of the above, points to a budget offering at best, with the likely price being in the vicinity of Rs. 10,000 or so. For reference, the IN Note 1 powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is currently selling for Rs. 11,499.