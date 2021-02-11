Motorola E7 Power image, specifications leak ahead of launch

Highlights Motorola is speculated to launch yet another smartphone in the entry-level segment.

Motorola is speculated to launch yet another smartphone in the entry-level segment. After the Motorola Moto E7 Plus, the company is tipped to launch the E7 Power. Do not be fooled by the "Power" moniker as Moto E7 will most likely be a watered-down version of the Moto E7 Plus. Although Motorola has not shared any statement about the upcoming launch, a website has leaked the images and specifications of the device.

As per the Winfuture report, Motorola will also launch G30 Power along with Moto E7 Power. The E7 Power is going to be an upgrade over the Moto E7 which was launched last year. The report also shared that the E7 Power will feature a bigger battery than the Moto E7. So let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the two smartphones

Moto E7 and Moto G30: Expected price

Considering the Moto E7 was an entry-level phone, it can be concluded that the E7 will also be launched in the budget segment. The smartphone could be priced somewhere around $182 (roughly Rs 13,000). The website did not reveal anything about the price of the Moto G30. The Moto G7 Plus was launched in India for Rs 9499, so the E7 could be cheaper than that in India. The company has not confirmed yet, the information is purely based on speculations.

Moto E7 and Moto G30: Specifications

Motor E7 is speculated to arrive with 6.5 inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. Here the display is same like the Moto E7. On the front there is a water drop notch for the camera.Moto E7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, paired with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to feature a a 13-megapixels primary with f/ 2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/ 2.2 aperture. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 10.

The Moto G30, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with upto 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with quad-camera setup.