MTNL Mumbai brings in STV 409 with 3GB free data usage for 84 days, other plans listed

Highlights MTNL has brought in an STV at Rs 399 with 1GB data plus 500 MB free usage data.

MTNL has also listed an STV at Rs 409 that offers 3GB free data usage for 84 days.

MTNL has also extended the validity of STV 1298 to 270 days and data PV 1499 to 365 days.

State-owned telco Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has introduced a range of Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for the Mumbai circle. These STVs have been brought in for a promotional period of 90 days and will be available until November 11, 2020.

Special tariff voucher (STV) for Rs 399 introduced in the Mumbai circle gives its users 1GB data per day with unlimited calling benefits to local and STD networks. The STV also gives its users 500MB free data usage per day with a validity of 28 days. The plan also brings unlimited SMS benefit with it

The plan can be activated through E-recharge, Online Recharge and SMS recharge by sending SMS 'SUB RCH ' to 444.

"MTNL, Mumbai launches new STV 399 with free 1Gb/day data, Truly Unlimited free Local & STD calls, 100 SMS/day," a notice on MTNL Home page reads. The development was first spotted by Only Tech.

Users might want to consider an STV at Rs 409 that was also listed by the telco. For an additional Rs 10, users get 3 GB free data usage for 84 days. This STV also gives unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

These STVs are available for a limited promotional period until November 11th, 2020.

Other STVs listed by MTNL Mumbai were STV 153, STV 196, STV 259, STV 329.





MTNL STV 153: STV 153 gives 1 GB free data usage per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days.

MTNL STV 196: STV 196 offers 1.5 GB free data usage per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days.

MTNL STV 259: MTNL STV 259 offers 2 GB free data usage per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day with a validity of 35 days.

MTNL STV 329: MTNL STV 329 offers 2 GB free data usage per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS/day with a validity of 45 days.

Validity of STV 1298 andPV 1499 extended: MTNL has also extended the validity of STV 1298 to 270 days and data PV 1499 to 365 days.

The plans were brought on a promotional basis and expired in July but have now been reintroduced by the telco. These plans can also be availed of till Noevmber 11th, 2020. PV 1499 requires no base plan and offers 2GB free data usage per day, unlimited free calling, and 100 SMS per day along with a validity of 365 days. Data STV 1298 offers 2GB free data usage per day with a validity of 270 days.



