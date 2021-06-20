Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Your account could get blocked if you don't follow these rules

The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the revamped version of PUBG Mobile for India, is expected to be announced soon. Krafton, the South Korean firm behind PUBG Mobile, has already made the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India available for all to play. Those interested can now simply download the game from the Google Play Store and become a beta tester.

However, before beta testers download the game from the Google Play Store and start playing it, they should take a look at the penalty criteria established by Krafton for those players who do not follow the community policy or rules of conduct.

The rules and policies for Battlegrounds Mobile India have been put in place to protect the gaming environment, notes Krafton's official website. "These Rules of Conduct are aimed to regulate necessary requirements of user behaviour in a consistent manner to cope with various situations that may arise in the process of providing the Game," reads the website.

Players who fail to comply with the rules and regulations of Battlegrounds Mobile India could face extended bans or, in some cases, permanent bans. Here is the list of misconducts and the penalties attached to them:

Use, develop, advertise, trade, or distribute Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices: Permanent Ban

Investigate the use of Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices: 3 Days Ban

Modification of Game Client, Servers, Game Data (packet, etc.): Permanent Ban

Exploiting Bugs and Glitches: Permanent Ban

Discriminatory Act (e.g. racial and sexual discrimination): Permanent Ban

Inappropriate use of language (e.g., profanity or other offensive language): 30 Days Ban

Usage of Inappropriate Nicknames and Clan names: 90 Days Ban (nickname and clan name will be changed without your consent)

Teamkilling: Permanent Ban

Teaming: Permanent Ban

Gameplay Interference: 30 Days Ban

Stalking: Permanent Ban

Publishing Personal Information: Permanent Ban

Abuse (e.g., manipulating match results, etc): Permanent Ban

Usage of Another User's Account / Restrict the Usage of Account (for protecting the Account): Permanent Ban

Abusive Use of AFK (Away From Keyboard or idling): Permanent Ban

Disturbing Business Operations (e.g. spread false information, abuse customer service platform, impersonate oneself as an employee, create and spread rumors or conduct any other acts: Permanent Ban

Abnormal Gameplay: Permanent Ban

Inappropriate Advertisement (e.g. commercial without authorization, abusive, etc.): Permanent ban

Inappropriate Use of Profile Photo (Inappropriate text or images in profile photo, use of someone else's photo, etc.): 90-day ban

Abnormal Payment and Subscription: Permanent ban

Abuse of open market store policies and processes: permanent ban

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18.

The Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile in the country in September 2020 over security concerns. The game was banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps.

