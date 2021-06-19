Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to download PUBG Mobile India version from Google Play Store?

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, has been re-introduced in India. Krafton, the South Korean firm that owns it, had made Battlegrounds Mobile India accessible to beta testers on June 17. Krafton has shared a link on all its social media handles inviting interested beta testers.

Early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the revamped version of PUBG Mobile for Indian audiences, was only granted to beta testers on Android devices. PUBG Mobile fans who are interested in the beta testing program can still apply and get a chance to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here's how fans can download the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store: -

Open the Google Play link shared by Krafton via its official Twitter handle. Users can access this link through their Android devices

Accept the invite to get early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Once the invite has been accepted, users can log into the game directly if they have it downloaded on their device already or can download the game through Google Play.

Once the game is downloaded users will be asked to log-in to the game through their Facebook or Twitter accounts. Users should log-in through the same account they used for PUBG Mobile in order to retrieve store purchases and inventory from the game.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18. Krafton is yet to confirm the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Based on screenshots shared by testers who were able to access the game, it is now confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be 720MB in size.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to have the same game modes as PUBG Mobile India. This would include battle royale, team deathmatch, war and more. The game will also have the same maps as PUBG India such as Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over security concerns. The game was banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps.

