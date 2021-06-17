PUBG Mobile: Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available for select players on Google Play

PUBG Mobile fans rejoice! The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download on Google Play, however, the game is only available to players who had signed up for the beta version. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the remodelled Indian version of PUBG Mobile, had begun on May 18.

On Thursday, Krafton had shared on Facebook that Battlegrounds Mobile India is in early access now, meaning that fans of the game can download and play the beta version. The beta version was only accessible for a short period of time to a limited number of beta testers. It is unclear how exactly registered users were selected to be beta testers.

According to Google Play, the beta programme for Battlegrounds Mobile India is completely full right now. Clicking on the beta testing link for the game now shows an internal server error or a message which states that the beta testing programme has reached its full capacity and that no more testers can participate. "Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the Battlegrounds Mobile India app. However, at this time, the Battlegrounds Mobile India app's testing programme has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers," reads the message.

Krafton, the South Korean firm behind PUBG Mobile and its Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India, has stated that more slots will be added soon.

"Progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases. An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same as indicated above," Krafton said in a press statement released on Thursday.

According to screenshots shared by testers who were able to access the game, it is now confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be 720MB in size. Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to have the same game modes as PUBG Mobile India. This would include battle royale, team deathmatch, war and more. The game will also have the same maps as PUBG India such as Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over security concerns. The game was banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps.

