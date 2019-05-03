Cyclone Fani: Here's how you can track the monster storm on mobile

The category 4 Cyclone Fani has made its landfall in the coastal state of Odisha at a wind speed of 175 kmph. Other than Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are also on high alert. To get the latest updates of Cyclone Fani on your mobile, just download the Business Today mobile app and get all the latest updates, maps and direction of movement of Cyclone Fani.

In order to track Cyclone Foni, you can also follow the Twitter account of India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept). Besides, twitter accounts of National Disaster Management Authority (@ndmaindia), Chief Minister's Office, Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) and Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha (@Naveen_Odisha) can also be followed to get the latest information.

In a bid to help the people during the disaster and connect the survivors with relief teams in real time, a mobile app called 'AmritaKripa' can be downloaded from the Play Store. It is a multilingual, supporting languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla, Kannada, and more.

The app AmritaKripa is developed by the Center for Wireless Networks & Applications (AmritaWNA). Speaking to media, Dr Maneesha Sudheer, director of AmritaWNA, said, "Often people who need help are not able to reach the helpline numbers due to the limited number of parallel calls that these lines can handle. This negatively impacts rescue missions, and precious lives are lost."

"The worldwide app directly links the help-seekers and providers in a post-disaster environment using smartphones and the Internet, where the location data is picked up automatically using real-time GPS data. In disaster situations, pinpointing locations of survivors is the key".

