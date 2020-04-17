Coronavirus: Now free security solutions to protect against cyber threats

260% increase in coronavirus-related cyber threats between last week of March and first week of April

With a significant increase in cyberattacks since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, K7 Computing has launched its Unconditional Care initiative by making its cybersecurity products completely free until the crisis ends. To ensure that all users and businesses remain cyber safe during this period, full versions of K7's Windows, Android, and Enterprise Endpoint security products are available at no cost. Users can register on K7 Computing using their name and email ID and preferred platform. The company will send an email with relevant instructions and a link to install the product without payment involved.

Concerns over the coronavirus, nationwide lockdown, and the rapid transition to work-from-home has created new avenues for cybercriminals to attack digital users who rely on the internet and digital services to work, transact, and communicate, reports K7 Computing Private Limited. Phishing emails are a popular attack vector, with victims receiving emails that contain seemingly genuine coronavirus updates from authoritative sources. However, in reality, it contains malware, such as ransomware, remote access Trojans and cryptominers, which can compromise users' devices. Other types of cyber threats include malicious code embedded in online maps that track the outbreak and smartphone apps that offer news and updates.

K7 Threat Labs observed a 260 per cent increase in COVID-19 related cyber threats from the last week of March to the first week of April. This highlights the size of the opportunity created by the pandemic for cybercriminals.

J Kesavardhanan, Founder & CEO, K7 Computing says, "People are understandably anxious about the pandemic and are more likely to access malicious links and attachments that are disguised as essential information. Working and transacting from home also creates more opportunities for cybercriminals who wish to harvest business data and banking credentials. We recommend users maintain good cyber hygiene, install a reputable cybersecurity product, and install all security updates to stay safe."

"In these trying times when everyone has increased their digital usage, it is sad that cybercriminals have switched gear and are attacking vulnerable individuals, families and businesses. To ensure you have one less thing to worry about, we have opened the full versions of K7 products to everyone - it's unconditionally free," says the company website.

K7 Computing's researchers are working round-the-clock and have also increased the number of daily updates to combat the rise in threats that are capitalising on the coronavirus.

Chennai-based K7 Computing incorporated in 1991 is a global provider of leading IT security solutions for enterprises and consumers, with more than 20,000 channel partners and over 25 million customers worldwide.

