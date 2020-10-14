Day after iPhone 12 launch, iPhone 11 price drops over Rs 13,400

Hours after the launch of much-awaited iPhone 12 series on Tuesday, smartphone major Apple reduced the prices of iPhone 11 and a few other models. The iPhone 11 smartphones could be a smart option for those not willing to go for new Apple iPhone 12 series considering its high price.

The iPhone 11 is available on the newly-launched Apple online store at the reduced price of Rs 54,900 in 64GB variant. The smartphone was earlier priced at Rs 68,300. Apple iPhone 11 128 GB variant will now cost Rs 59,900, while the 256 GB variant will cost Rs 69,900.

The Cupertino-based tech company has also reduced the prices of its SE and XR series. iPhone SE in 128 GB and 256 GB variants will now cost Rs 39,900 and Rs 44,900, respectively. The iPhone SE in 256 GB variant will cost Rs 54,900. The iPhone XR 64 GDand 128 GB will now cost Rs 47,900 and Rs 52,900, respectively.

The company is also offering free AirPods with iPhone 11 smartphone as part of its festive offer from October 17. Amazon and Flipkart are also likely to sell the iPhone 11 at a discount of over 18,000 (from the earlier price of Rs 68,300) to make it a lucrative deal for their customers. Amazon is already running a banner on its website as part of its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale, which says the iPhone 11 will be priced at Rs 4*,999. "The most powerful iPhone ever at the lowest ever price," it reads. So, even if the smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999, it'll be over 18,000 less than the current price.

However, with Apple offering free AirPods with iPhone 11, it'll be tough for iPhone fans to choose between Amazon and Flipkart, and Apple online store.

Another compelling reason to go for iPhone 11, instead of iPhone 12 series smartphones in India, is network compatibility. While iPhone 11 is 4G compatible, iPhone 12 comes with 5G compatibility. It won't make sense to buy an expensive iPhone 12 phone right now as India does not have 5G connectivity as of now.

Meanwhile, Apple launched four iPhone 12 series devices at a virtual event on Tuesday. The iPhone 12 series includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. All iPhones are going to come with 5G support. Apple also announced HomePod Mini and MagSafe during the event.

