Apple to launch iPhone 12 at 'Hi, Speed' event on October 13; here's what to expect

US tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced that its "Hi, Speed" event will take place on October 13. The Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup among other products during the event, including a smaller HomePod smart speaker and an all-new Apple TV streaming box. The "Hi, speed" event might also witness the unveiling of AirTags, a Bluetooth tracker to locate lost items using your iPhone, as well as the new Apple TV.

Apple typically announces new iPhones in September but due to coronavirus pandemic supply was delayed.

The "Hi, Speed" event at Apple Park will go live in India at 10:30 pm IST.

According to India Today, Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone 12 won't come with support for super-fast 120Hz refresh rate displays as that may impact the phone's battery life. However, it will have 5G support, flat edges much like iPad Pro, and faster performance.

Apple is expected to release four different iPhone 12 models this year: two versions to succeed the iPhone 11 and two will effectively replace the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All of them will reportedly support 5G. However, the Pro Max is also expected to come with a lidar sensor.

The event has come after the iPhone maker unveiled two new Apple Watches, new iPads and a digital fitness service in September.

Recently, the Cupertino giant also launched its online store in India. Apple is offering affordable options such as product financing across product categories and trade-in options for iPhone in the country.

