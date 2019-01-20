Flipkart Republic Day Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top 5 smartphone deals to look out for

The two biggest e-commerce players in India, Flipkart and Amazon, kicked off their Republic Day sales on Sunday. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale will continue till January 22, whereas the Amazon Great India Sale will end on January 23. Discounts on sections including smartphones, electronics, fashion, kitchen appliances and more have been offered under these two sales.

Notably, this will be the last sale before the new policies for e-commerce sector come into play. The new FDI rules are scheduled to be put into effect from February 1. This might be the last chance for e-tailers to offer big discounts on their inventories.

On that note, here are the top five smartphone deals that are being offered under the Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian sale:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Two variants of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/512GB, are available with discounts on both Flipkart and Amazon during their Republic Day sales. While the 6GB variant of the phablet is available at Rs 67,900 after a discount of Rs 5,700, the 8GB option is being sold at Rs 84,900 after a discount of Rs 8,100.

Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL

Flipkart is offering discounts on Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagship smartphones during its Republic Day sale. During the sale, all variants of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with a discount of Rs 6,001. Under the offer, the 64GB and 128GB variants of Pixel 3 are available at Rs 64,999 and Rs 73,999 respectively.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is available at Rs 76,999 for the 64GB variant, whereas the 128GB variant is available at Rs 85,999. Flipkart is also offering Rs 18,800 exchange discount on all variants of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Apple iPhone X

Under the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the 64GB Apple iPhone X is available at Rs 74,999 with a discount of Rs 16,901. The 256GB variant of the iPhone X is available at Rs 89,999 after a discount of Rs 18,931.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The recently launched Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available with discount under the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Both variants of the device, with 3GB and 4GB RAM, come with a Rs 3,000 discount. Under the sale, the 3GB variant of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is being retailed at Rs 12,999, and the 4GB variant is available at Rs 14,999.

POCO F1

The different variants of POCO F1 by Xiaomi are available with discounts between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000. The base 6GB/64GB variant is available at Rs 19,999, the 6GB/128GB variant at Rs 22,999, and the 6GB Armoured Edition at Rs 23,999. The normal 8GB/ 256GB variant is available at Rs 27,999 and the 8GB Armoured Edition is available at Rs 28,999. All variants also come with additional Rs 13,800 discount on exchange.