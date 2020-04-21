Hackers sell data of 26.7 crore Facebook users for Rs 41,500

Hacking groups have sold personal information of 26.7 crore Facebook users for approximately 500 euros (Rs 41,500) in March. According to cyber risk assessment platform Cyble, the hackers got information about email address, phone numbers, date of birth and Facebook ids of 26.7 crore people.

"At this stage, we are not aware of how the data got leaked at the first instance. It might be due to the leakage of in third-party API (Application Programming Interface) or scrapping," Cyble told IANS.

Not just Facebook, Cyble informed last week that hackers exposed more than five lakh credentials of Zoom app's users.

One hacker interviewed by Motherboard, who claimed to have traded exploits found in Zoom on the black market said, Zoom users' data sold between $5,000 (Rs 3.81 lakh approx) and $30,000 (Rs 23 lakh approx.).

