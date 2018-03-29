ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully delivered India's latest communication satellite GSAT-6A into orbit. The communication satellite was carried by GSLV Mk-II and was launched from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota , Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The GSAT-6A will provide a leg-up to mobile communication in India through multi-beam coverage facility. The GSAT-6A would also provide communication services to Indian Armed forces, a report by Times of India said while quoting Isro sources.

The Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk-II or GSLV-F08) established the GSAT-6A into a geosynchronous transfer orbit within 17 minutes of launch. Isro scientists will use the thrusters on GSAT-6A for three orbit raising manoeuvre to position the satellite into a geostationary orbit 36,000 km above earth surface.

Also, this was the 12th flight of GSLV, and sixth with an indigenous cryogenic upper stage propulsion system. Some major changes had been made to the launch vehicle to enhance its performance. The GSLV Mk-II used high thrust Vikas engine which bettered performance around the second stage of propulsion. These enhancements used allowed the GSLV Mk-II to carry a heavier satellite weighing over two tonnes.

The GSLV Mk-II was also used electromechanical actuation system in the second stage instead of the electro-hydraulic actuation system. The new actuation mechanism was developed by Isro using space grade Li-ion cells. These advancements open up possibilities for better equipped rockets that can be used for ferrying satellites from other nations or carry out Indian space missions in future.

"This is the sixth successful launch of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic engine. The GSAT-6A satellite was placed in its designated orbit precisely," said Isro Chairman K Sivan. It was the first launch since he took charge of the Indian space agency.

The GSAT-6A will complement the earlier launched GSAT-6 to provide mobile communication across India through multi beam coverage facility. Five spot beams will accommodate, whereas one will have C-band. The communication satellite also has an unfurlable antenna which is 6 metres in diameter.