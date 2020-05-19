My MG App, owner vehicle application launched

Focusing on connected vehicles, UK-based Morris Garage has launched My MG App for its Indian customers. The app will be easy, smart access to MG world.

With this easy-to-use, safe, and contactless application, MG Motor believes that customers can enjoy a host of services right from the comfort of their homes. Designed for both existing and new users, the app has regular features such as service reminders and vehicle wellness updates, to even booking a new car. It can also be used for tracking and tracing new car bookings for the MG ZS EV model, right from the production to the final delivery.

For existing users, the know your car section on the app will have details such as warranty coverage, protect plans and digital manual about car features. The app even shows service cost estimates, service history along with total expenses and next service due appointment. This comprehensive app facilitates the booking of service appointment including pick and drop locations, live tracking service, connecting with service advisor while the car is getting serviced and clearing payment right through the app. An e-invoice for service jobs will be accessible from the app itself.

Available all round the clock, there is a feature in the app that locates and navigates to the nearest MG Dealers, call for one-tap roadside assistance. The app can be controlled using voice commands too. Customers can even receive the latest news from the company. Lastly, this app can be used as a document wallet for storing PAN card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License and PUC.

MG entered the Indian market in 2017, had launched MG Hector in June last year and ZS EV in January this year. The company has been assembling the cars at its manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujrat. For the ZS EV, MG Motor has invested in setting up charging stations across five cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Last year, the company had launched an augmented reality-based digital studio showroom in Bengaluru. At Auto Expo in January this year, MG Motor India unveiled its luxury SUV Gloster and the luxury MPV G10.