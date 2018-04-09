Motorola Moto G5s Plus gets flat discount of Rs 5,000; now selling at Rs 9,999

Motorola is offering the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus at an event in Sao Paolo in Brazil. However, here in India, its predecessor has received a major cut in prices as a part of its 45th Anniversary in India. Motorola Moto G5s Plus gets a price cut of Rs 5,000.

Moto G5s Plus is selling at a discount of Rs 5000. The device that was priced at Rs 14,999 is now selling at Rs 9,999. According to Motorola, this discount is valid till April 11 and is being offered under the 45th Anniversary scheme. The device can be purchased from Amazon India's website.

Exactly 45 years ago, Martin Cooper, a Motorola employee made the first publicized hand held mobile phone call on prototype of Motorola DynaTAC on April 3, 1973 which originated in NYC and was made to Bell Labs in New Jersey.

In the April 19 event, the company might launch the Moto G6 line up in Brazil's Sao Paolo. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play is expected to launch in the event. The new Moto devices will give direct competition to the likes of Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and even the recently launched Nokia 6 (2018).

The current offer on Moto G5s Plus is only available till April 11 but the company is expected to bring the prices down permanently before the official launch of the device in India. There are no details regarding the new Moto devices but the Moto G6 Plus is expected to get an upgraded dual-lens camera setup to tackle the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The devices are expected to launch in the Indian market soon after it is unveiled in Brazil.