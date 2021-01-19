PUBG Mobile India to launch today? Check details, latest development

PUBG Mobile India, which was banned along with other Chinese apps in September last year, is reportedly going to be launched on Tuesday, January 19.

Earlier there were rumours that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched in the second or third week of January, while some reports also claimed that it is highly unlikely that the game would be launched in India any time before March.

PUBG Mobile India launch: What we know so far

A video that surfaced on YouTube, deleted later, claimed that the game could be launched anytime between January 15 and 19, sparking hopes in millions of fans anticipating its relaunch.

However, the company has not yet announced any official release date for the game. Although it has put in efforts, the government has not yet given the company a green signal to relaunch the game in the country.

PUBG Corporation had in November last year released a teaser on the game's official Indian Instagram handle that stated, "All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates NOW!"

The company also said it would maximise data security for its players and comply with local regulations. Some reports also suggested that PUBG Mobile India would come out with customised in-game content for Indian gamers. The new changes to the game will comprise clothing on new characters, virtual simulation training ground setting and green hit effects rather than the red ones.

PUB Mobile was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, after a few months of which the PUBG Corporation announced the launch of the Indian version of the popular game.

Meanwhile, FAUG (Fearless and United Guards), which is touted to be a rival of PUBG Mobile, is scheduled for January 26 (Republic Day) launch.

The indigenously developed game is hoping to fill the market vacuum created by the ban on PUBG Mobile India, which continues to create buzz among its fans with several announcements and trailer releases.

Lakhs of PUBG fans are eagerly waiting for the game to be relaunched in India. This will continue to fuel speculations over PUBG Mobile India's release until the hugely popular game is relaunched in the country.