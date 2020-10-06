RAISE 2020: India to become a global hub for AI, says PM Modi

Inaugurating RAISE 2020, the mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would become a global hub for AI. The virtual summit is pegged to be a platform for global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility, among other sectors.

"We want India to become a global hub for AI. Many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come. Our approach to this is powered by core principles of : teamwork, trust, collaboration, responsibility and inclusivity," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also mentioned about the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence that will be dedicated towards the rightful use of AI. The programme will focus on solving problems of society, and will be implemented with the support of all stakeholders.

"There are a few challenges that I would like to pose to this august audience. Can we use Artificial Intelligence for the optimal management of our assets and resources? At some places, resources are idle. While in other places, there is a shortage of resources. Can we dynamically reallocate them to find optimal use? Can we delight our citizens with proactive and prompt delivery of services at their doorsteps? We should ensure that we take care so that human intelligence is always a few steps ahead of AI. We should think about how AI can help humans increase their own capacities. I want to state again:- AI will unlock the unique potential of each person. It will empower them to contribute more effectively to the society," added PM Modi.

The inaugural session had some eminent key speakers including Dr Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, MD, Reliance Industries Ltd. "India is becoming a leading nation in computing power with world-class data centres. Along with IoT, this is laying the groundwork for smart platforms that will converge physical and digital domains and boost productivity and efficiency to unprecedented levels in all sectors of our economy. In the coming decades, the total non-biological intelligence will exceed the rational intelligence of the entire human population. But this does not mean that AI will replace the human mind. It never can. It never will," says Ambani of Reliance Industries.

IBM in partnership with government e-marketplace announced the creation of an AI centre of excellence. The goal of the AI centre of excellence will be to apply the power of AI to improve usability and transparency and drive efficiency and cost savings in public procurement.

RAISE 2020 is a virtual global summit on AI, scheduled between October 5 to October 9. It will witness discussions on the role of AI across sectors, including financial services, agriculture, education, healthcare, and more.

