Realme C2 to go on sale in India 12 pm today via Flipkart, Realme website; check price, offers

Oppo's sub-brand, Realme, will put its budget smartphone, Realme C2, up for sale again at 12 pm today via Flipkart and Realme.com. Oppo's Realme C2 comes with dual rear cameras and the efficient MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The highlight of the phone, however, is its price and the company is looking to take on Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Xiaomi's Redmi Go in the affordable smartphone segment.

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 is a very capable device and comes with a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It comes with a screen size of 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Realme C2 price

The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model of Realme C2 is priced at Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 7,999. Realme C2 is available in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Realme C2 cameras

Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-MP selfie camera at the front.

Other features

Realme C2 comes with a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

Sale offers

As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs at Rs 1,000 per month. Axis Buzz Cardholders can also avail an additional 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 200 on Realme C2. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail a 5 per cent discount on EMIs. The official Realme website is offering 10 per cent super cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik.

