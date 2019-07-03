Realme X launch in India on July 15, special Spider-Man Edition confirmed

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the launch date for the much-awaited Realme X. The 'premium' smartphone from Realme will be launched in India on July 15. The launch event will begin at 12:30 pm.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sheth revealed that the Indian release date of the Realme X. In an earlier tweet on Tuesday, the Realme CEO declared the collaboration with upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' from Marvel Studios to release a special Spider-Man edition Realme X.

ALSO READ:Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu Custom Edition unveiled; check out price, specifications, details

Sheth has confirmed in the past that the India variant of Realme X will be different from the one released in China. Reports suggest that the model launched in India will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC which will also be present on the Redmi K20. In China, the Realme X sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 which is also present in the Realme 3 Pro.

Super Xcited... Coming to you on 15th July! #realmeXpic.twitter.com/eYiP1E4pDh â Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 3, 2019

I am really excited to announce our collaboration with #SpiderManFarFromHome for realme X. See you at the premiere. pic.twitter.com/sTBJhXMAN0 â Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 2, 2019

Realme has revealed that the Realme X will come with a FullView screen; the Chinese variant sports a 6.5-inch panel. The smartphone will also feature a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, along with other features.

Still thinking what's Premium? Presenting #realmeX!

- Real FullView screen

- Pop-Up Camera

- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

- 48MP Sony IMX586 Sensor

- VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 & more

Launching at 12:30 PM, 15th July.#LeapToPremium

Know more: https://t.co/BYqF49gUkLpic.twitter.com/YqynEZrn2A â realme (@realmemobiles) July 3, 2019

Sheth has revealed in the past that the Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000 in the Indian market. The exact price of the smartphone will be revealed at the time of launch.

Upon release, the Realme X will face competition from the Vivo Z1 Pro, and the upcoming Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro. While the Vivo Z1 Pro has been unveiled in India, the Redmi K20 family of smartphones are expected to land in India soon.

ALSO READ:Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu Custom Edition unveiled; check out price, specifications, details