Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Redmi Note 7 on sale today; here're the details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale today through Flipkart, Mi official website, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (Noon) IST. Xiaomi will also put 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale for the first time. Earlier, Xiaomi had launched only the 4GB RAM version of the smartphone in India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999.

Besides, the Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes packed with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup of Redmi Note 7 includes 12-MP along with 2-MP AI camera. The smartphone also has a 13-MP AI selfie camera.

As far as specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colours while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colours.

In terms of connectivity, both Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro come with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro pack a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Edited By: Udit Verma

