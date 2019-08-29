Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch today: How to watch livestream, expected Price, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to officially unveil Redmi Note 8 Series at 11:30 am (IST). Along with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi will reveal Redmi TV, and refreshed line of the RedmiBook 14-inch laptop. The launch event will be held in Beijing, China. About the new Redmi smartphones, we already know that Redmi Note 8 will have a regular and a Pro variant and both the phones will come with high screen-to-body ratio, larger battery and better quality camera.

As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G90T processor and will come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The Pro variant will come loaded with Android 9 Pie operating system based on MIUI 10. The phone's screen is 6.53-inch and boasts of a 1080p resolution display and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection with a waterdrop-style notch.

For optics, Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a notch that includes a 20MP selfie camera. On the rear-side of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, four cameras are located. The primary 64MP camera features Samsung Isocell GW1 sensor mated with an f/1.7 lens. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and another 2MP depth-sensing camera.

The regular Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, is rumoured to pack octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone will have a quad camera setup like its Pro variant but will use a 48MP sensor. Rest of the specifications and features are expected to be same as Redmi Note 8 Pro.

As for the pricing, as per the leaks, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of Redmi Note 8 Pro could be priced at CNY 1,799 or approximately Rs 18,000. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for CNY 2,099 or Rs 21,000 (approx.). The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone might be priced at CNY 1,199 or approximately Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, the non-Pro variant or the Redmi Note 8 is said to be priced at CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs 12,000).

The Redmi Note 8 series launch event can be live streamed on Chinese social media site Weibo and Xiaomi's official website.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set for August 29 launch; here're the specifications, price and more

Also Read: Redmi Note 8 series with 48MP camera set for Aug 29 launch; here're the details

Also Read: Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch on August 29; to feature 64MP camera