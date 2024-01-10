'1,000 stores by 2028': Starbucks' Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan reveals big plans during India visit

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, in his maiden visit to India since assuming the helm, expressed profound sentiments about the significance of his homeland to both himself and the global coffee giant. Reflecting on the transformative potential at hand, Narasimhan highlighted India's burgeoning status as a pivotal market for Starbucks, defying traditional tea-centric norms to embrace a vibrant café culture.

Embracing this evolution, Starbucks, in tandem with Tata Consumer Products Limited through a longstanding 50:50 joint venture, has expanded its footprint significantly. With over 390 stores spanning 54 cities and a workforce of approximately 4,300 partners adorning the iconic green aprons, the company takes pride in fostering an immersive coffee experience while respecting India's rich heritage.

Articulating an ambitious vision aligned with the Triple Shot Reinvention Strategy, Narasimhan announced on a LinkedIn post plans to surge ahead, aiming for a staggering 1,000 stores by 2028, envisioning a new store unveiling every three days. This expansion drive extends beyond conventional stores to include drive-thrus and airport locations, alongside a commitment to double the partner base.

Elevating the coffee journey in India stands as a cornerstone of Starbucks' initiatives, according to Narasimhan. Building upon the success of Starbucks Reserve Fort Mumbai, plans for the second Starbucks Reserve store are underway. Notably, Starbucks will introduce the Starbucks Reserve whole bean coffee Monsooned Malabar from India, destined for both Indian and US Starbucks Reserve Stores later this year.

However, the CEO's ambitions extend beyond commerce, resonating with social impact initiatives. Notably, Starbucks and Tata Starbucks are set to widen vocational skills training for underprivileged young women, furthering their prospects in the retail and food and beverage sectors. Collaborating with The Starbucks Foundation and Trust for Retailers & Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN), the endeavor aims to provide workforce development training, skills enhancement, and mentoring to 2,000 young women by 2024 across key cities.

