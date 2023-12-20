‘19 gifts symbolising 19 years’: CP Gurnani’s emotional sendoff from Tech Mahindra

CP Gurnani bid an emotional adieu from Tech Mahindra after an illustrious career that spanned a remarkable 19 years, culminating in a poignant dual celebration. Marking his 65th birthday on December 19, Gurnani embraced the significance of the number 19.

Amidst heartfelt farewells, Gurnani expressed gratitude through a post on X, where he unveiled the touching gesture from the Tech Mahindra team. Symbolising his 19-year journey, they presented him with 19 gifts, each encapsulating a cherished memory. Among these, the most sentimental was #TechMKiMitti, a sand clock holding soil collected from Tech Mahindra's various campuses, ensuring a piece of the company remains with him always. Gurnani, moved by the gesture, shared, “Almost had me teary-eyed. Thank you, fam!”

Almost had me… pic.twitter.com/UpfIZGHUOz — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) December 18, 2023

His departure from the position of MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra on his birthday, December 19, as well as from other roles within the IT major on December 21, marks the end of an era. Following in his footsteps is Mohit Joshi, who resigned from Infosys on March 11, 2023 and will step into the role of CEO and managing director at Tech Mahindra. This transition ushers in a new chapter for the company, building on the legacy left behind by Gurnani's remarkable tenure.

Joshi wrote a long post on X appreciating and commending Gurnani’s leadership style. “As I was about to join @tech_mahindra, we worked closely to ensure that the internal and external messaging would reassure people of the continuity and stability of the platform. When I had the opportunity to visit Gurgaon earlier this year before I joined, CP found out and insisted that Mukta (my wife) and I join him and Anita in their lovely house for a wonderful meal. My wife and I were incredibly moved by this thoughtful gesture, the warmth, and the welcome we received from the Gurnanis,” Joshi said.

I had the opportunity to meet @C_P_Gurnani at Davos over the years. These were mostly fleeting encounters and did little else except reinforce in my mind what I’d always heard about CP – a sales focused CEO who personally made large deals happen.



As I was about to join… pic.twitter.com/Gw1Lu3wbFP — Mohit Joshi (@mohitjoshi74) December 19, 2023

Mahindra Group wrote on X: “As @C_P_Gurnani bids adieu to the role of MD & CEO at @tech_mahindra, he remains an integral part of the Mahindra family. It's not farewell, but a 'Rise' to a new chapter in his extraordinary journey.”

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra wrote on X: “Well said. You cannot bid farewell to a member of your family. CP is now the Chairman of Mahindra Holidays so he’s well and truly stuck with us. But it’s certainly an appropriate time to express my gratitude for all that he’s accomplished at @tech_mahindra. It’s been one hell of a journey, CP and what a pleasure to have been a fellow traveler with you.”

To his tweet, Gurnani replied, “Indeed! @tech_mahindra is the most beautiful chapter of my life, and the relationship with @MahindraRise is forever. Thank you, Anand, for everything.”

As @C_P_Gurnani bids adieu to the role of MD & CEO at @tech_mahindra, he remains an integral part of the Mahindra family. It's not farewell, but a 'Rise' to a new chapter in his extraordinary journey.#ThankYouCP #RiseToLead pic.twitter.com/XYFCCbgsHu — Mahindra Group (@MahindraRise) December 19, 2023

Indeed! @tech_mahindra is the most beautiful chapter of my life, and the relationship with @MahindraRise is forever. Thank you, Anand, for everything.

Here a small note I scribbled for you earlier - https://t.co/cB7tJXXul3 https://t.co/PogdbL5Slg — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) December 20, 2023

