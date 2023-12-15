'Despite all of Virat Kohli's records...': Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani on why 70-hr work week matters

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO, and Chairman of IIM-Nagpur, CP Gurnani, gave his take on the 70-hour workweek debate that was kickstarted after Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, in a podcast, said that the youth should work for 70 hours a week. Experts and novices alike passionately opined on what consumes most of a salaried individual’s life – work.

CP Gurnani had initially said that he does not think Murthy meant to say that everyone needs to slog it out for 70 hours a week but to actually put in good, productive work towards oneself as well as the country for 70 hours a week.

When Business Today TV Managing Editor, Siddharth Zarabi asked Gurnani, at the IIM-Nagpur hosted Zero Mile Samvad, what he thought of the debate, here’s what he said: “I did say that there has to be a work-life balance. Work for 42 hours, and rest of the 28 hours work for your future, work to be relevant. It is the same way a tiger is still trying to improve his swing, whatever his age be, and a Virat Kohli, despite all the records, gets up at 4 am and practices.”

Gurnani stated that he is proud to have worked 70 hours a week. “I am proud that I worked 70 hours because I want to excel, and anybody who wants to excel should know that there is no shortcut to hard work,” said Gurnani.

When the 70-hour workweek was raging on, Gurnani had said something similar. He said that the young people should invest the “10,000 hours” that it takes to master their field. Gurnani had said then that it is important to burn the midnight oil to become a master in their subject. “THAT is 70 hours of work which can differentiate you as a youngster and in the process your country,” he had posted on social media.

In a conversation with TV Mohandas Pai in ‘The Record’ podcast, Murthy had said that youngsters need to work 70 hours a week for India to be able to compete with developed economies. Many saw merit in Murthy’s arguments and batted for relentless hard work. However, many believed that work-life balance is what the youngsters should aspire for for a healthy and fulfilling life.

