3 out of 4 desk workers are now using AI at their workplace: Microsoft-LinkedIn study

3 out of 4 desk workers are now using AI at their workplace: Microsoft-LinkedIn study

A recent report reveals that the number of AI users has nearly doubled in the last six months, with 75% of global knowledge workers now using AI tools at their workplaces. The report also highlights the increasing dependency on personal AI tools by employees coping with the rapid pace and volume of work.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has almost doubled in the past six months, with approximately 75 per cent of global knowledge workers utilising AI in their workplaces, as per the '2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report' by Microsoft and LinkedIn. Knowledge workers are those who typically work at a desk (whether in an office or at home). This group includes those who are in person or working remotely in some capacity.

The report highlights employees' increasing dependence on personal AI tools to manage the rapid pace and volume of work. However, while leaders acknowledge AI's significance to business, many feel their organisations lack a clear strategy to utilise AI effectively for tangible results.

The survey in the report revealed that 90 per cent of AI users stated it saved them time, 85 per cent focused on critical tasks, 84 per cent felt more creative, and 83 per cent enjoyed their work more after using AI. Around 79 per cent of company leaders agree that AI adoption is essential for competitiveness, but 59 per cent expressed concerns about quantifying its productivity gains. AI users span all age groups, with Gen Z leading at 85 per cent usage, followed by Millennials at 78 per cent, and Gen X at 76 per cent.

Despite fears about AI and job displacement, 45 per cent of employees worry about AI replacing their jobs, while 46 per cent are considering quitting jobs for better opportunities. LinkedIn studies in the US indicate a 14 per cent increase in job applications per role since last fall, with 85 per cent of professionals contemplating a job change this year.

Around 66 per cent of employers and company leaders would not hire someone lacking AI skills, with 71 per cent preferring less experienced candidates with AI skills over more experienced ones without them. The report concludes that AI is aiding people to be more creative and productive, giving job seekers an advantage, and will eventually transform all aspects of work.

Published on: May 13, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
