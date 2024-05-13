OpenAI to announce new 'magic-like' features for ChatGPT today; here's what to expect

OpenAI will be announcing new features for GPT-4 and ChatGPT today. The company has confirmed via its official X account (formerly Twitter). The new ChatGPT features were earlier reported to be a direct competitor to the Google Search engine. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has denied the reports claiming that the new feature is not a search engine. He even denied that GPT-5 will be launching at the event today.

Related Articles

What to expect from OpenAI?

The OpenAI event is scheduled to start at 10 am PT (10:30 PM IST). Sam Altman has announced that some magic-like features will be introduced at the event. He did not specify other details. However, it is expected that OpenAI may enable ChatGPT to access web-pages making its answers much more accurate and up to date. Currently, ChatGPT has a knowledge cut-off date of December 2023.

Microsoft’s Copilot and Bing Chat have the ability to integrate the chatbot with the search engine which enables it to provide relevant answers. ChatGPT could get a similar feature with the use of references to help users verify the source of the information. This information is not official yet but OpenAI will soon explain the new features in a few hours time.

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.



monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

Google I/O 2024

Google I/O developers conference is scheduled to start on Tuesday, just hours after OpenAI’s event. Google is expected to make various AI announcements at the conference. The company will also introduce new features of the Android 15 update. Some of the features that are expected include satellite messaging and a privacy sandbox.