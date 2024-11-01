'300 applications, 500 emails': Indian-origin engineer lands a job at Tesla after long struggle

Indian-origin engineer Dhruv Loya has successfully secured a position at Tesla following a prolonged and challenging job search. Loya, who shared his experience on LinkedIn, recounted applying to over 300 positions, sending over 500 cold mails and enduring months of financial instability while navigating the complexities of visa requirements in the United States.

Despite possessing a strong academic background and having completed three internships, Loya was taken aback by the difficulty of securing employment. He sent more than 500 unsolicited emails and participated in ten interviews, yet faced ongoing uncertainty as an international student concerned about visa regulations that could compel him to leave the U.S. if he remained unemployed.

Loya managed his finances by minimising expenses and residing with friends, often sleeping on air mattresses. The loss of his lease and health insurance added to his challenges, but he remained committed to his career goals.

In his LinkedIn post he said, "Despite having three internships, a good GPA, and active extracurriculars, I never imagined I would be in a position where I’d be unemployed for five months. I lost my lease, my health insurance, and constantly felt the ticking clock of my visa status, knowing I could be forced to leave the U.S. at any moment."

Adopting a strategic approach to his job search, Loya treated applications as a full-time endeavour. He utilized platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, and Handshake to identify opportunities and employed Hunter.io to connect with companies. Additionally, he used ChatGPT to refine his resumes and cover letters, aiming to distinguish himself in a competitive job market.

Loya also advised fellow job seekers to take breaks and relax in the evenings to prevent burnout, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive outlook during difficult times.

Ultimately, Loya's determination was rewarded with a role as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla. His journey underscores the obstacles many international students encounter in the job market and demonstrates the resilience required to achieve success.

For Loya, the Tesla position is a testament to his perseverance, illustrating that persistence can lead to opportunities even in challenging circumstances. He encouraged others to "keep manifesting, stay positive, and believe that things will fall into place."