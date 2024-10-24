'I completed my engineering for less than this...': Nursery fee notice sparks fury among parents

A nursery school’s eye-popping fee notice has sparked outrage online, with parents across the country questioning the steep cost of early education. At the center of the storm: a Rs 8,400 “parent orientation” fee and a Rs 55,600 admission fee for nursery and junior KG students. The revelation, shared by ENT surgeon Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi on X, has ignited a heated conversation about India’s ballooning education costs.

Related Articles

“Rs 8,400 parent orientation fee! No parent would ever pay even 20 percent of that for a doctor’s consultation,” Chaturvedi vented, his post garnering nearly 67,000 views. “I am planning to open a school now.” The sentiment was echoed by thousands, many exasperated at how education seems increasingly out of reach.

Oncologist Dr. Vineet Govinda Gupta chimed in, noting, “People will spend for their children what they will never do for themselves. That’s why expensive coaching centers, schools, and colleges are thriving.” Meanwhile, another user asked pointedly, “Rs 55,000 admission fees! Are they admitting kids into Ivy League preschools?”

8400 INR parent orientation fee!!!

No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a Doctors consultation..



I am planning to open a school now 😁 pic.twitter.com/IWuy3udFYU — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) October 22, 2024

The disbelief continued to pour in. “I completed my engineering for less than this,” commented one user, while others mourned the days of affordable, quality education. “Now it’s pure dacoity,” one parent lamented, calling out the profit-driven motives of private schools and colleges.

The staggering costs aren’t just limited to admissions. One parent revealed they pay over Rs 2 lakh in tuition for their toddler. Another shared how a school’s annual fee hikes left him facing a future where his Class 3 son’s education could cost Rs 9,00,000 by the time he reaches high school. As the debate rages on, many are left wondering just how much is too much when it comes to securing their children’s future.