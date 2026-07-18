5 best tech subscriptions to cut your digital bills in 2026

Between rising smartphone prices, streaming costs, and cloud storage bills, tech has now started to feel more expensive day-by-day. However, to make tech less expensive and more useful, smart tech users have figured out exactly which subscriptions are worth it. Here are 5 tech subscriptions that you should buy in 2026.

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5 tech subscriptions for 2026

Google AI Pro: If you are looking for a subscription consisting of productivity and AI-powered tools, then Google AI Pro could be a sensible buy. With the subscription, users can search, summarise and interact with apps and documents in natural language. The plan also includes premium Gemini AI-powered features, higher usage limits, cloud storage and deeper integration across Google Workspace.

Microsoft 365: Another useful technology subscription one should invest in is Microsoft 365. It includes several productivity tools such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Users can also enjoy OneDrive cloud storage, AI-powered features and collaboration tools across laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Apple One: If you own Apple devices including iPhone, iPad or MacBook, then an Apple One subscription could be useful and affordable. The subscription bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, and more services, allowing users to access multiple Apple offerings through a single monthly plan at a lower cost than subscribing individually.

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Anthropic’s Claude Pro: Since AI tools have become an integral part of work, study, and everyday productivity, a subscription for AI tools could offer access to advanced models, higher usage limits, and exclusive features. The Claude Pro includes Sonnet 5 and Fable 5 models at higher usage limits, Research mode, unlimited Projects, Memory, web search, voice mode, file uploads, Claude Code, Claude Design and Microsoft 365 integration.

NordPass Premium: Lastly, since our lives have gone digital, security breaches and forgotten credentials become more common. Therefore, investing in a premium password manager like NordPass or 1Password is one of the smartest ways to keep your digital data private and safe. With NordPass Premium, you can keep your passwords, credit card details, and sensitive documents, auto-filled credentials and others secure.