‘A lesson I could’ve learned sooner’: Bill Gates on time management wisdom from Warren Buffett

Bill Gates recently shared a valuable lesson on Threads about the importance of managing one's schedule for success. He admitted that it took him a long time to understand that success doesn't require a fully packed calendar. Gates highlighted that he could have learned this sooner by observing Warren Buffett, known for keeping his calendar intentionally light.

In his post commenting on an article titled ‘How to be less busy and more happy’ by The Atlantic he said, “It took far too long for me to realize that you don’t have to fill every second of your schedule to be successful. (In hindsight, it’s a lesson I could have learned a lot sooner had I taken more peeks at Warren Buffett’s intentionally light calendar.)”

This is not the first time Gates has shown his appreciation for Buffett’s time-management style. In an earlier interview with Bloomberg, along with Warren Buffett as a guest, Gates showed how empty Buffett’s calendar was.



He said, “I remember Warren showing me his calendar. You know, I had every minute packed, and I thought that was the only way you could do things. And you know, the fact that he is so careful not to crowd yourself too much and give yourself time to read, think, and write.”

He further explained how time management is more about prioritising what’s really important. He said, “You control your time, and sitting and thinking may be a much higher priority. It's not a proxy of your seriousness that you've filled every minute in your schedule.”

Buffett complemented his statement saying, “People are going to want your time. It's the only thing you can't buy. I mean, I can buy anything I want, basically, but I can't buy time.”