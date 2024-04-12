Bill Gates tells OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that he is worried AI would take his job

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has expressed his surprise at the remarkable sophistication of AI models such as ChatGPT. Despite his admission of not fully grasping how these models process intricate information like Shakespearean texts, Gates acknowledged the significant progress made in AI technology, stating, "I was very sceptical. I didn't expect ChatGPT to get so good."

In a recent instalment of his podcast series "Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates," Gates engaged in a conversation with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, delving into the current status and future prospects of artificial intelligence.

Altman shed light on the escalating emphasis on interpretability research, which aims to unravel the complexities underlying AI encoding and operations. Drawing parallels between comprehending human brain function and deciphering AI mechanisms, Altman expressed optimism regarding the eventual elucidation of AI technology, which would bolster its advancement and application. Reflecting on the initial development of GPT-1 by OpenAI, Altman revealed, "When OpenAI built GPT-1, they had no deep understanding of how it worked or why it worked."

Gates highlighted the potential of AI to tackle pressing global challenges, such as addressing complex social issues and revolutionising healthcare and education. However, he also voiced apprehensions regarding the ramifications of advanced artificial intelligence, particularly concerning widespread job displacement.

"I could even lose my job," Gates candidly admitted.

Expressing a sense of existential bewilderment, Gates remarked, "I get a lot of excitement that, hey, I'm good at working on malaria, and malaria eradication, and getting smart people and applying resources to that. When the machine says to me, ‘Bill, go play pickleball, I've got malaria eradication. You're just a slow thinker,' then it is a philosophically confusing thing."