A sneak peek into iOS 18.2 RC: AI upgrades and more improvements coming soon to your iPhone

Apple has rolled out the release candidate (RC) version of iOS 18.2 for developers and beta testers, delivering a fresh wave of features and enhancements to refine the iPhone experience. Arriving just over a month after the general release of iOS 18.1, this update builds on Apple’s AI advancements and introduces updates accessible to all users.

While only developers and beta testers with the latest iPhone models such as the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 16 lineup can currently access some cutting-edge AI features, the RC offers intriguing updates for every iPhone user.

Key Features of iOS 18.2 RC

1. Improved Find My Functionality

The Find My app now offers Share Item Location and Show Contact Info options. These tools allow users to share a link to locate lost items or display contact information for retrieval. As travel spikes during the holidays, these features could be a lifesaver. However, shared links expire after a week, limiting their utility in long-term searches.

2. Enhanced Mail Categories

Following through on earlier promises, Apple has introduced an improved categorisation system in the Mail app. This feature aims to streamline inbox organisation, though it still occasionally miscategorises important emails. Users can revert to the previous layout if desired.

3. Lock Screen Volume Slider

Responding to user feedback, Apple has reinstated the lock screen volume slider for easier audio control. This feature can be enabled under Settings > Accessibility > Audio and Visual.

4. Speaker Volume Limits

Parents can now set maximum volume levels on iPhones to protect device speakers and ensure peace of mind. The limit applies to non-urgent sounds, leaving calls and emergency alerts unaffected.

5. Genmoji and Image Playground

The Genmoji feature lets users create custom emojis by describing them in text, while the standalone Image Playground app enables the generation of AI-powered images based on prompts. From whimsical to practical, these tools offer new creative possibilities.

6. Visual Intelligence

This AI-powered feature uses the iPhone’s camera to identify objects, scan QR codes, and even translate text. Integrated with ChatGPT, it provides detailed insights but is currently exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup due to hardware requirements.

“The camera control provides instant, easy access to the camera with just a click,” Apple highlighted during its Glowtime event in September, describing the innovative design of the camera control button.

7. Siri Meets ChatGPT

Siri’s integration with ChatGPT, alongside visual upgrades like a glowing screen light during activation, brings a futuristic touch to Apple’s virtual assistant. While responses can be useful, Apple advises users to verify critical information.

8. Require Screen On Toggle

Users of the iPhone 16 lineup can now activate the camera with a single press of the Camera Control button, even when the screen is off. This update offers faster access but could lead to accidental activations.

As a release candidate, iOS 18.2 is not the final version. Developers and testers should exercise caution, as bugs and reduced battery performance are possible. For a smoother experience, it’s advisable to install the update on secondary devices.