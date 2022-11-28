'A terrible fit for Twitter': Stephen King shares his views on fan Elon Musk

Stephen King has expressed what he feels about Twitter chief Elon Musk. In a tweet, he applauds the past achievements of the billionaire. At the same time, he believes that Musk is a 'terrible fit' for Twitter. This comment comes almost a month after Elon Musk completed the $44-billion Twitter deal. In his time at the office, Musk has fired more than half of Twitter employees, introduced and then recalled the Twitter Blue subscription priced at $8, and even resumed the hiring process.

Stephen King is a prominent novelist with some of the best fantasy genre creations under his belt. Even Elon Musk has openly said that he's a fan of King (though he deleted that tweet later). The proclaimed author has been vocal about Twitter's direction after Musk's takeover. In one of his past tweets, he claimed he prefers the 'pre-Musk' Twitter.

In his latest tweet King said, "I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along."

King then went on to draw a line between Musk's previous endeavours and his new company Twitter. He said that Musk made Tesla a success against long odds but Twitter is not cars and Twitter is not rockets.

King said, "Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn’t. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian."

He then added, "But…Twitter ain’t cars. And Twitter ain’t rockets."





Musk responded to the comment in good faith. He said, "Suggestions are welcome Mr. 👑". Musk then went on to explain his vision for Twitter. He said, "The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension."



