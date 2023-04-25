scorecardresearch
Aadhaar Photo Update: How to change the picture on your Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Photo Update: How to change the picture on your Aadhaar Card

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) prohibits users from changing their Aadhaar Card photo online

UIDAI allows users to change their aadhaar card photo by visiting the nearest aadhaar seva kendra UIDAI allows users to change their aadhaar card photo by visiting the nearest aadhaar seva kendra

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows users to change their Aadhaar card picture if they want. The process will cost you Rs 100 which is set by UIDAI. Notably, this cannot be done online as you will have to visit your nearby Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre to update your photo. However, you can still download the enrolment form online and fill it out before heading out to the Aadhaar centre. 

Here are the quick steps that you can follow to change your photo on the Aadhaar card.

How to change the photo on Aadhaar Card? 

  1. Go to the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra
  2. Download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction/Update form from the UIDAI website. You can also ask for the same from the executive at the centre
  3. Fill up the form with the required details
  4. Submit the biometric details to the executive
  5. You then have to get your live picture clicked at the centre itself
  6. Submit a fee of Rs 100
  7. You will then receive an acknowledgment slip with a URN (Update Request Number)
  8. You can check for the UIDAI Aadhaar update status via the URN provided  

Do note that no documents are required for updating photo on Aadhaar card. The update process might take up to 90 days to complete. Once the photo is updated, you can follow these simple steps to download the new aadhaar card.

How to download the Aadhaar card with the updated photo 

  1. Go to the Aadhaar page on the UIDAI website
  2. Click on “Download Aadhaar”
  3. Now enter the Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID or Virtual ID
  4. Enter the Captcha and click on “Send OTP”
  5. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number
  6. Click on “Verify & Download” to download the updated e-Aadhaar Card in pdf format

Notably, it is not possible to update your Aadhaar card picture online. UIDAI only allows to update demographic details online with supported documents. These include name, address, date of birth, gender, cellphone number, and email. 

Published on: Apr 25, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
