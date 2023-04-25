Aadhaar Photo Update: How to change the picture on your Aadhaar Card

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows users to change their Aadhaar card picture if they want. The process will cost you Rs 100 which is set by UIDAI. Notably, this cannot be done online as you will have to visit your nearby Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre to update your photo. However, you can still download the enrolment form online and fill it out before heading out to the Aadhaar centre.
Here are the quick steps that you can follow to change your photo on the Aadhaar card.
How to change the photo on Aadhaar Card?
Do note that no documents are required for updating photo on Aadhaar card. The update process might take up to 90 days to complete. Once the photo is updated, you can follow these simple steps to download the new aadhaar card.
How to download the Aadhaar card with the updated photo
Notably, it is not possible to update your Aadhaar card picture online. UIDAI only allows to update demographic details online with supported documents. These include name, address, date of birth, gender, cellphone number, and email.
