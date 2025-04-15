AC cooling fixed in minutes! Samsung launches AI-powered HRM tool to reduce appliance downtime and tech visits

As temperatures soared past 35°C in Chennai, Rohan Luthra’s air conditioner began underperforming—just as the summer heat peaked. But instead of waiting days for a technician, Rohan got his cooling back in minutes, thanks to Samsung’s newly launched Home Appliances Remote Management (HRM) tool.

With a simple notification via the SmartThings app and a remote diagnosis over the phone, the issue was fixed without a single on-site visit.

This kind of real-time, hassle-free support is exactly what Samsung aims to deliver at scale with HRM—a smart leap forward in appliance care.

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched its Home Appliances Remote Management (HRM) tool—an AI-powered remote diagnosis and troubleshooting system that cuts down service wait times and transforms the customer experience.

By enabling technicians to detect and fix issues remotely, Samsung is reducing the need for in-home service visits. The company says the innovation is designed to deliver rapid resolutions, minimize downtime, and reimagine the way consumers interact with their smart home appliances.

“Samsung Service is at the forefront of home appliance diagnostics, leveraging advanced tools to identify issues with pinpoint accuracy. Through its smart diagnostics service, customers can get proactive solutions by troubleshooting and resolving problems remotely, minimizing the need for a technician visit,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Satisfaction at Samsung India.

“This breakthrough significantly reduces wait times, ensures faster resolutions, and provides timely updates on product maintenance, ultimately enhancing the customer experience,” he added.

HRM integrates with Samsung’s SmartThings app, allowing real-time remote counselling, monitoring, and control of registered smart appliances. SmartThings not only functions as an appliance operation hub but also tracks usage patterns to help with proactive maintenance.

Here’s how it works:

When a customer contacts Samsung’s support team about an appliance issue, the HRM system automatically pulls the device’s model and serial number via Samsung’s CRM system.

With customer consent, contact centre advisors can remotely diagnose and even operate key appliance functions, providing instant, guided troubleshooting.