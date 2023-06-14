Accenture pours $3 billion into AI, aims to transform 19 industries

Accenture, a prominent IT consulting firm, announced on Tuesday its plan to invest a staggering $3 billion over the next three years into its data and AI practice. This substantial investment aims to strengthen and expand Accenture's capabilities in cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. As part of this initiative, the company plans to double its workforce dedicated to AI, bringing the total number of employees working on AI-related projects to 80,000. This expansion will be facilitated through a combination of new hirings, acquisitions of other companies, and comprehensive training programs.

"There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data & AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, and in a responsible way with clear business cases," Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture, said in a statement.

While Accenture did not provide a specific timeline for achieving this ambitious goal, it emphasised that the investment is intended to benefit companies across 19 different industries. The firm recognises the growing demand for generative AI, a technology that industry giants like Microsoft and Alphabet have championed, which is poised to revolutionise the way many jobs are performed.

“Over the next decade, AI will be a mega-trend, transforming industries, companies, and the way we live and work, as generative AI transforms 40 per cent of all working hours,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology.

“Our expanded Data & AI practice brings together the full power and breadth of Accenture in creating industry-specific solutions that will help our clients harness AI’s full potential to reshape their strategy, technology, and ways of working, driving innovation and value responsibly and faster than ever before,” Daugherty added.

In a similar vein, Salesforce, a leading cloud-based software company, announced on Monday its own efforts to embrace the potential of generative AI. Salesforce not only doubled its venture capital fund for generative AI startups to an impressive $500 million but also unveiled its AI Cloud service. This comprehensive offering seeks to attract enterprises by providing a unified platform for accessing a wide range of AI-powered products and services.

Accenture's strategic investment in AI comes in the wake of a series of layoffs that the company implemented in March. These workforce reductions, amounting to approximately 19,000 jobs, were a response to challenging market conditions resulting from high inflation and rising interest rates. Despite these setbacks, Accenture remains committed to harnessing the power of AI to drive innovation and provide valuable guidance to businesses seeking to leverage this technology.

As part of its comprehensive approach to AI adoption, Accenture also introduced a powerful tool known as the "AI Navigator for Enterprise." This tool aims to assist businesses in navigating the complex landscape of AI implementation by offering expert guidance and tailored recommendations. With the AI Navigator for Enterprise, companies can gain valuable insights into the most effective utilisation of AI technologies within their specific contexts.

Accenture's substantial investment in data and AI highlights the increasing urgency among companies to enhance their offerings by integrating generative AI capabilities. As the transformative potential of AI continues to unfold, organisations are actively seeking to harness its power to drive innovation, streamline operations, and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

