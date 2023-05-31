Acer and Google join forces to unveil new range of OLED, QLED Google TVs in India

Acer, in collaboration with Indkal Technologies, has launched a new range of Google TVs in India. The launch event took place in New Delhi, where Acer unveiled a wide range of products featuring different screen sizes, display technologies, and price segments.

One of the standout products from the launch was the flagship O series, equipped with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system that includes large woofers. The OLED models will be available in two sizes: 55 inches and 65 inches.

Another addition to the Acer lineup is the affordable QLED range under the V series. The V series comes with a 32-inch entry-level QLED variant, in addition to the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch options.

The I and G series cater to the value segment, providing customers with features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD upscaling. The I series models in the 32-inch and 40-inch variants offer 16 GB internal memory.

The entire Acer Google TV range. The I series, for example, incorporates a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in the 32-inch and 40-inch models, while the UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch boast 36-watt and 40-watt speakers. Acer's H series also receives an upgrade with a 76-watt speaker system.

Furthermore, Google TV is now available on Acer's existing QLED range, the W series. These models come with features such as an Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors, providing a comprehensive and luxurious viewing experience.

Connectivity

The new Google TV range from Acer includes various options and features. All models are equipped with dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0. HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0 are also available.

Indkal Technologies has outlined different timelines for the availability of these new Acer Google TVs at retail. The I series is set to become available for purchase across channels from 6th June onwards.

Also read: Xiaomi launches new Redmi Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV features; check price, specs