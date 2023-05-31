scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Acer and Google join forces to unveil new range of OLED, QLED Google TVs in India

Feedback

Acer and Google join forces to unveil new range of OLED, QLED Google TVs in India

One of the standout products from the launch was the flagship O series, equipped with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system that includes large woofers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Acer and Google have partnered to launch new OLED, QLED smart TVs Acer and Google have partnered to launch new OLED, QLED smart TVs

Acer, in collaboration with Indkal Technologies, has launched a new range of Google TVs in India. The launch event took place in New Delhi, where Acer unveiled a wide range of products featuring different screen sizes, display technologies, and price segments.

One of the standout products from the launch was the flagship O series, equipped with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system that includes large woofers. The OLED models will be available in two sizes: 55 inches and 65 inches.

Another addition to the Acer lineup is the affordable QLED range under the V series. The V series comes with a 32-inch entry-level QLED variant, in addition to the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch options.

The I and G series cater to the value segment, providing customers with features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD upscaling. The I series models in the 32-inch and 40-inch variants offer 16 GB internal memory.

The entire Acer Google TV range. The I series, for example, incorporates a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in the 32-inch and 40-inch models, while the UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch boast 36-watt and 40-watt speakers. Acer's H series also receives an upgrade with a 76-watt speaker system.

Furthermore, Google TV is now available on Acer's existing QLED range, the W series. These models come with features such as an Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors, providing a comprehensive and luxurious viewing experience.

Connectivity

The new Google TV range from Acer includes various options and features. All models are equipped with dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0. HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0 are also available.

Indkal Technologies has outlined different timelines for the availability of these new Acer Google TVs at retail. The I series is set to become available for purchase across channels from 6th June onwards.

Also read: Xiaomi launches new Redmi Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV features; check price, specs

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 31, 2023, 9:55 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement