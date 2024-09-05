Acer unveils Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2)

Acer has launched its new Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI laptops, marking the company's first Swift models to feature Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). These ultra-slim and stylish laptops combine powerful performance, long battery life, and AI-powered features to enhance productivity and creativity.

Key Features of the Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI

Intel Core Ultra Processors: Delivering up to 48 TOPS NPU AI performance for demanding AI workloads.

Premium Design: Ultra-slim aluminium chassis with an iridescent effect on the cover and an AI Activity Indicator on the touchpad.

Brilliant OLED Displays: Up to 3K OLED resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour accuracy, and HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. Touchscreen options also available.

AI-Powered Features: Acer LiveArt for creative tasks, Acer Assist for document summarisation and troubleshooting, and AI-boosted video conferencing with Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0.

Robust Security: Biometric login with fingerprint reader or facial recognition, Microsoft Pluton security processor, Acer User Sensing technology, and a privacy shutter.

Enhanced Performance: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage.

Fast Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Sustainable Design: Incorporates post-consumer recycled plastic, uses 100% recycled packaging, and meets EPEAT Gold registration standards.

Copilot+ PC Experiences: Will receive free updates to Copilot+ AI features later this year.

“The debut of the newest Intel Core Ultra processor-powered AI PCs from Acer is bringing meaningful improvement to customers’ lives,” said James Lin. “The latest Swift Copilot+ PCs are set to deliver new AI experiences that will help Acer customers better organise, enjoy, and accomplish more at home, school and work.”

Pricing and Availability

Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T): Available in North America and EMEA in September 2024, starting at USD 1,199.99 and EUR 1,199 respectively. Also available in Australia in September, starting at AUD 1,899.

Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T): Available in North America in October 2024, starting at USD 1,199.99. Available in EMEA in December 2024, starting at EUR 1,299, and in Australia in Q1 2025, starting at AUD 1,999.