Addverb Technologies launches robot manufacturing unit in Noida

Home-grown robotic company Addverb Technologies has launched its first manufacturing unit in Nodia. The company implements robotic and automation solutions across factories and warehouses. This new manufacturing unit, spread across 2.5 acres of land, has a manufacturing capacity of over 50,000 varied types of robots a year.

All kinds of robots will be manufactured at this new facility. This includes sortation robots, dynamo robots, which are transportation robots, and then co-bots and shuttles including pallet shuttles and carton shuttles, etc.

"This facility is an ultra-modern manufacturing facility where we will use our own robots to produce more robots. All these products that we produce will have digital twins. There will be a virtual copy which will be stored and as and when manufacturing progresses, this virtual copy also gets enriched in what is happening in the physical system. When it goes to the customer, we also keep on taking data to ensure that our products keep on running reliably at our customers' place," says Sangeet Kumar, Founder & CEO, Addverb Technologies.

"We are a multidisciplinary engineering company, so we have Mechanical, Electrical, Software, Computer vision, AI and embedded system engineer so it is like college but a college which actually makes products which is useful for our customer. At the second floor we have a dedicated R&D space where we have different kinds of flooring done for our robots to run," he added.

Equipped with electronics and mechanical machines, the company claims it to be a one-of-a-kind manufacturing hub that will employ 450-strong workforce.

"The past decade witnessed precipitous changes spanning from the way of life to the technologies that emerged. We have entered a nascent paradigm shift (Industry 4.0) where technology will help Addverb meet the growing needs and demand of the present business ecosystem. Robotics holds huge potential in streamlining the processes across industries right from retail to healthcare and from warehousing to supply chain," says Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, who inaugurated the manufacturing facility.

Established in 2016, Addverb Technologies have streamlined the process for many retail giants of the country through its innovative products and solutions. Since its inception in 2016, Addverb Technologies has got some big client names such as Amazon, Flipkart, Asian Paints, to name a few, and has established a global footprint by acquiring customers in Europe, South-East Asia and Australia. Addverb Technologies has also established 100 per cent subsidiary companies in Singapore, Australia and Netherlands.

