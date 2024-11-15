scorecardresearch
Business Today
Adithattu, Deadpool and Wolverine, Vivekanandan Viralanu: See latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi OTT releases on Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar

A diverse lineup of Indian and international content arrives on streaming platforms this week.

Streaming platforms are kicking off the holiday season with a robust lineup of new releases in multiple languages, spanning genres from intense thrillers to high-stakes sports.

Major OTT players like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar are dropping exciting titles, giving viewers plenty to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Here’s a round-up of this week’s most anticipated releases across languages and genres.

1. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney+ Hotstar)
Release Date: November 12
Marvel fans can rejoice as Deadpool returns, teaming up with Wolverine in an action-packed adventure to save the multiverse. With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sharing the screen, expect their iconic chemistry to deliver both humour and high-stakes action. Streaming starts November 12.

2. Vivekanandan Viralanu (Malayalam) - Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 11
Directed by Kamal, this Malayalam comedy-drama offers a slice-of-life story full of laughs and relatable moments. Vivekanandan Viralanu explores the ups and downs of daily life with a charming cast and an engaging storyline, perfect for fans of light-hearted entertainment.

3. Adithattu (Malayalam) - Amazon Prime Video & Manorama MAX
Release Date: November 15
After a successful run in theatres, Adithattu, an intense Malayalam thriller, makes its OTT debut. Set against a backdrop of survival and suspense, the story follows characters grappling with nature and each other, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience.

4. The Day of the Jackal (Hindi) - JioCinema
Release Date: November 15
Adapted from Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel, this Hindi spy thriller introduces Eddie Redmayne as Jackal, a deadly assassin in a tense cat-and-mouse chase. This series brings a compelling mix of espionage and drama for fans of crime thrillers.

5. Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam) - Disney+ Hotstar
Now Streaming
With Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, Kishkindha Kaandam combines folklore and mystery in a small village setting. As a newlywed couple and officials delve into strange happenings, they uncover secrets tied to a retired officer’s fading memories. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, this thriller has an eerie, captivating atmosphere.

6. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada) - Netflix
Release Date: November 8
Following its success in theatres, Devara: Part 1 is now available on Netflix in multiple languages. The story follows a village chief’s son who battles smuggling to protect his community, combining action and drama that resonates across languages.

7. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) (Malayalam) - Disney+ Hotstar
Now Streaming
This action-fantasy Malayalam blockbuster follows three generations of heroes safeguarding a legacy. Ajayante Randam Moshanam has already entered the 100-crore club, drawing viewers with its powerful visuals and engaging storyline.

8. Cross (Hindi) - Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 14
Based on James Patterson’s novels, Cross stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist who dives into the minds of killers and victims alike. Amazon Prime Video’s renewal of this detective series for a second season signals high expectations.

9. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight - Netflix
Release Date: November 15
Sports fans won’t want to miss this face-off between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Live-streamed from AT&T Stadium, this event promises an electrifying experience for boxing and sports enthusiasts on Netflix.

10. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix)
Release Date: November 15
In the penultimate chapter of Cobra Kai, tensions escalate at the global Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. Led by Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, the Miyagi-Do team faces fierce competitors, with shifting alliances adding to the drama. Stream the action-packed new episodes starting November 15.

Published on: Nov 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
